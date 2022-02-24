Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis and Coordination of Fourth Industrial Revolution signs several agreements (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The Memorandums of Understanding were signed between the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution [under the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry] and the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance, as well as Microsoft Azerbaijan on February 23, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message in Twitter.

“The cooperation opens new opportunities for the development of the digital economy and the formation of a high-tech ecosystem in our country,” the minister tweeted.