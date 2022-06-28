Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank unveils number of customers using Apple Pay payments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The number of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank customers using contactless Apple Pay payments reached 7,000, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of PASHA Bank Javid Guliyev said at a press conference on the results of 2021, on June 28, Trend reports.

Guliyev said that Pasha Bank provided its customers with a service to obtain a loan online in 2021.

"This platform can be used for both business and consumer lending. More than 2,000 loans have been issued through this platform," Guliyev noted.

According to him, the bank’s non-cash turnover amounted to 40 percent of its total turnover in 2021.

CEO also emphasized that all requirements of PASHA Bank’s information systems meet the international and local standards of CBA.