Türkiye's value of car exports abroad up in 1H2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The total value of car exports by Türkiye abroad increased from January through June 2022, Turkish Trade Ministry said, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

According to the ministry, this figure equaled $15.3 billion, up by 6.1 percent on annual basis.

In June of this year, Türkiye exported cars in the total amount of $2.8 billion to international markets, which is 17.9 percent more than in the same month of 2021, the ministry noted.

During the past 12 months (from June 2021 through June 2022), cars worth $30.2 billion were exported by the country abroad, added the ministry.