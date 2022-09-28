Hungary eyes participating in green energy corridor project with Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Hungary is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the Green Energy corridor project, Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

According to the minister, the issue was discussed during the fruitful meeting with Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary.

“Hungary is determined to be our partner in the green energy corridor by participating in the Black Sea submarine cable project,” the publication said.

---

