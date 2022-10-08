EU funds road safety project in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The “Support for improving road safety in Azerbaijan” twinning project was launched within the framework of the European Neighborhood Instrument of the EU, Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the project, the EU has allocated a grant of 1 million euros to Azerbaijan

The project, lasting 27 months, is aimed at improving the standards of management and coordination between institutions in the field of road safety and increasing the level of knowledge and skills of employees of relevant institutions.

Advisory measures will be taken to reduce road traffic accidents resulting in death or serious injury and socio-economic damage, as well as to improve the legal, and institutional capacities and human resources of relevant government agencies and other stakeholders for more effective management and coordination of road safety.

Besides the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Main Directorate of the Traffic Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Science and Education and other relevant departments also plan to actively participate in the project.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm