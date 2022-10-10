Türkiye reveals value of its steel exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The total value of steel exports from Türkiye abroad increased from January through September 2022, Turkish Trade Ministry told TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, this figure amounted to $17.1 billion, up by 8.7 percent on annual basis.

Türkiye exported steel in the amount of $1.8 billion to international markets in August this year, which is 31.3 percent less than in the same month of 2021, the ministry said.

The country totally exported steel worth $23.6 billion in the last 12 months (from September 2021 through September 2022), added the ministry.