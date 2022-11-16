Azerbaijan discloses easy-term loan amount provided to entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. As part of state support for the private sector, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy provided 105.6 million manat ($62.1 million) of loans to entrepreneurs from January through October 2022, up by 44.3 percent year over year, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"These funds will be allocated for the financing of 2,195 entrepreneurship projects. As a result of the allocated loans, 2,320 new jobs will be created," the minister wrote.

In 2022, the Fund plans to issue 140 million manat ($82.35 million) in easy-term loans to Azerbaijani business entities.