Azerbaijan's Central Bank suspends licenses of insurance agents

Economy Materials 30 December 2022 19:35 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has suspended licenses of seven individual insurance agents, Trend reports via the bank.

According to the bank, the revocation of the licenses were based on the voluntary application, in accordance with Article 107.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On insurance activity'.

List of insurance agents whose licenses have been revoked:

Insurance agent License issue date License number
1 Matanat Hajizada 21.10.2019 SA-0170
2 Telman Ismiyev 16.03.2009 000044
3 Vasif Kazimov 22.06.2015 080676
4 Renat Gurbanov 10.10.2022 SA-0246
5 Elmail Mirzoyev 01.06.2009 000126
6 Vahid Ramazanzada 16.03.2009 000011
7 Ilgar Sardarov 07.09.2017 SA-0019
