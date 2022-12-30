Azerbaijan's Central Bank suspends licenses of insurance agents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has suspended licenses of seven individual insurance agents, Trend reports via the bank.
According to the bank, the revocation of the licenses were based on the voluntary application, in accordance with Article 107.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On insurance activity'.
List of insurance agents whose licenses have been revoked:
|№
|Insurance agent
|License issue date
|License number
|1
|Matanat Hajizada
|21.10.2019
|SA-0170
|2
|Telman Ismiyev
|16.03.2009
|000044
|3
|Vasif Kazimov
|22.06.2015
|080676
|4
|Renat Gurbanov
|10.10.2022
|SA-0246
|5
|Elmail Mirzoyev
|01.06.2009
|000126
|6
|Vahid Ramazanzada
|16.03.2009
|000011
|7
|Ilgar Sardarov
|07.09.2017
|SA-0019