Turkish Istanbul Airport records growth in cargo traffic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. As many as 64.486 million passengers were carried by the Istanbul Airport of Türkiye in December 2022, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye said, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

According to the ministry, this figure was 73 percent more than in the same period of 2021.

In the reporting month, the airport's domestic air passenger traffic equaled 15.89 million people (a growth of 49 percent), whereas international passenger traffic reached 48.59 million people (an increase of 83 percent).

In the meantime, Istanbul Airport handled 2.55 million tons of cargo, which was 67 percent more than in December 2021.

During this period, the airport's domestic air cargo traffic amounted to 190,088 tons (a year-on-year increase of 24 percent), while international cargo traffic was 2.367 million tons (a rise of 72 percent).

Furthermore, 425,897 flights were implemented in December 2022, increasing by 52 percent year over year. Meanwhile, the number of domestic flights amounted to 109,634 (growth of 37 percent), whereas international flights – 316,263 (a rise of 58 percent).

In 2022, passenger movement through all Turkish airports totaled 181.9 million people, whilst cargo turnover stood at 4.004 million tons.