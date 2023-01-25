Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions off short-term notes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The Baku Stock Exchange has hosted two auctions for the Azerbaijani Central Bank's 28-day and 84-day short-term notes worth 90 million manat ($52.86 million), Trend reports citing the exchange.

According to the Central Bank, nine investors submitted 13 bids during the first auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 63.04 million manat ($37.02 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.48 manat or $58.43 (6.71 percent) in accordance with the bank's decision.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 45 million manat ($26.4 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is February 22, 2023.

Only local banks operating on the basis of a license can purchase the Central Bank's notes.

According to the Central Bank, nine investors submitted 12 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 56.1 million manat ($32.95 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 98.18 manat or $57.67 (7.95 percent) in accordance with the bank's decision.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 45 million manat ($26.4 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is April 19, 2023.

Only local banks operating on the licensed basis can purchase the Central Bank's notes.