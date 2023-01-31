Azerbaijan shares number of accredited enterprises in 2022 (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:40)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. A total of 111 enterprises were accredited by the Azerbaijan Accreditation Center in 2022 and the scope of accreditation of 17 establishments was expanded, said the Head of Azerbaijan's State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbeyli, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the press conference dedicated to the results of 2022.

He noted that more than 61,000 certificates confirming the country of origin of goods were issued to business entities in 2022.

The number of initiated cases on antimonopoly issues and cases of unfair competition tripled in Azerbaijan in 2022, and the number of completed cases increased 2.2 times compared to 2021. In general, 48 cases were completed in 2022, while in 2021 there were 22 such cases, and in 2020 – 6. In addition, a total of 60 cases were initiated in 2022, 20 cases in 2021, and 9 cases in 2020.