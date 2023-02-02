Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund shares volume of issued loans for young entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development under the Ministry of Economy has issued concessional loans worth 66 million manat ($38.8 million) for young entrepreneurs over the past 5 years, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, these funds are going to create 1,615 new jobs.

In total, the Fund has financed 2,726 investment projects from January through December 2022. In this regard, the Fund issued easy-term loans worth 145.9 million manat ($85.7 million).

Out of the overall loans, 87.1 million manat ($51.16 million) were issued to agricultural output, 37.3 million manat ($21.9 million) – the industrial production and processing, 9.1 million manat ($5.3 million) – tourism, and 12.4 million manat ($7.28 million) – other industries.