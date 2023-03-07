Production capacity of Azerbaijan's Garadagh glass plant disclosed (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 14:03)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The Garadagh glass plant of Azerbaijan manufactures 65 million glass containers per year, Head of the company's Production Department Nasrulla Aghasiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

This figure reaches 130,000 containers per day.

He noted that currently, 210 people are permanently employed at the enterprise.

According to him, the plant has been equipped with Italian and Czech machinery.

Earlier this year, the Garadagh glass plant signed a number of contracts with local companies for the production of 35 million glass containers. Meanwhile, the authorized capital of the plant reaches 35.95 million manat ($21.1 million).