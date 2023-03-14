Azerbaijani Parliament eyes to approve another international document

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan's accession to another international document was discussed at today's meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Agrarian Policy, Trend reports.

The meeting considered the approval of the protocol amending the Agreement of October 9, 1992 on the interaction of the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) Member States in geodesy, cartography, cadaster and Earth remote sensing.

The changes provide for the establishment of an Interstate Council regarding the implementation of the Agreement. The Council becomes a specialized body for cooperation of the CIS. Following the discussions, the document was recommended for discussion at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Meanwhile, the mentioned agreement is aimed at promoting cooperation and collaboration among the member states of the CIS in the areas of geodesy, cartography, cadaster, and Earth remote sensing, and enhancing their scientific and technical capabilities in these fields. The signatories of this agreement include Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.