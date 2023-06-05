Azerbaijan names factors contributing to inflation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Imported inflation accounts for the largest share among the factors causing inflation in Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Committee Ali Masimli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

"The factor associated with monopolistic tendencies also plays an important role in the country’s inflation," he said.

According to the forecast of the World Bank, the average annual inflation in Azerbaijan is expected to be 8.5 percent in 2023 and 6.2 percent in 2024.

In 2022, the inflation rate in Azerbaijan made up 13.9 percent.