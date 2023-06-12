Credit investments in regions of Azerbaijan increase by almost 23% - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Credit investments in the regions of Azerbaijan increased by 22.7 percent from January through March of this year compared to the same period last year, Trend reports via the tweet of Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

"Credit investments in the regions of Azerbaijan amounted to 4.7 billion manat ($2.7 billion) from January through March 2023," he said.

Investments in fixed assets in 2022 amounted to over 18.2 billion manat ($10.7 billion) in Azerbaijan. The growth in real terms was 5.5 percent compared to the indicator of 2021.