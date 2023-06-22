Azerbaijan reveals deadline for completion of repair and restoration work on reservoirs in its Fuzuli district

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 22 June 2023 16:25 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. It is planned to complete the repair and restoration work at the reservoirs in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district this year, Head of Amelioration, Operation of Collector-Drainage Networks and Cadastre Sector Riad Akhundzada told Trend.

He noted that the total volume of the reservoirs Kendelenchai -1, Kendelenchai - 2, and Ashagi Kendelenchai according to the project is 15.5 million cubic meters.

According to Akhundzada, as a result of the repair and restoration of reservoirs, it is planned to improve the water supply for 6,200 hectares of land plots in the Fuzuli district.

"Repair and restoration works of the reservoir began in November 2022, and their completion is scheduled for November 2023. Currently, the contractor company has completed 62 percent of the work," he said.

The Kendalanchai-1 reservoir has a volume of 3.9 million cubic meters, Kendalanchai-2 - 2.1 million cubic meters, while the Ashagi Kendelenchai reservoir - has 9.5 million cubic meters.

