Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 22.355 manat ($13.15), or 0.65 percent, this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 17.8194 manat, or $10.48 (0.52 percent), from the previous week to 3,460.2293 manat ($2,035.43).

Change in price of one ounce of gold February 19 3,432.6145 manat ($2.019.18) February 26 3,454.91 manat ($2,032.3) February 20 3,432.249 manat ($2,018.97) February 27 3,457.1455 manat ($2,018.97) February 21 3,452.921 manat ($2,031.13) February 28 3,451.2805 manat ($2,033.61) February 22 3,449.895 manat ($2,029.35) February 29 3,460.5455 manat ($2,035.61) February 23 3,444.37 manat ($2,026.1) March 1 3,477.265 manat ($2,045.45) Average weekly 3,442.4099 manat ($2,024.95) Average weekly 3,460.2293 manat ($2,035.43)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.1552 manat (9.1 cents), or 0.4 percent this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 38.4308 manat ($22.61), which is 1.71 percent, or 0.6698 manat (39 cents) less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver February 19 39.2666 manat ($23.1) February 26 38.8192 manat ($22.83) February 20 39.0481 manat ($22.97) February 27 38.301 manat ($22.53) February 21 39.3852 manat ($23.17) February 28 38.0889 manat ($22.41) February 22 39.0791 manat ($22.99) February 29 38.281 manat ($22.52) February 23 38.7243 manat ($22.78) March 1 38.664 manat ($22.74) Average weekly 39.1007 manat ($23) Average weekly 38.4308 manat ($22.61)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 24.2845 manat ($14.28), or 1.59 percent this week.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum lowered by 23.0843 manat or $13.58 (1.51 percent) to 1,508.9642 manat ($887.63) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum February 19 1,541.9255 manat ($907.01) February 26 1,524.1435 manat ($896.55) February 20 1,526.294 manat ($897.82) February 27 1,505.18 manat ($885.4) February 21 1,544.671 manat ($908.63) February 28 1,508.223 manat ($887.18) February 22 1,514.0115 manat ($890.59) February 29 1,507.4155 manat ($886.71) February 23 1,533.3405 manat ($901.96) March 1 1,499.859 manat ($882.26) Average weekly 1,532.0485 manat ($901.2) Average weekly 1,508.9642 manat ($887.63)

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 30.991 manat ($18.23), or 1.88 percent this week.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium fell by 1.72 percent, or 28.2489 manat ($16.62) compared to last week, amounting to 1,614.3336 manat ($949.61).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium February 19 1,633.411 manat ($960.83) February 26 1,646.0675 manat ($968.27) February 20 1,614.779 manat ($949.87) February 27 1,624.9025 manat ($955.82) February 21 1,677.0075 manat ($986.47) February 28 1,586.219 manat ($933.06) February 22 1,632.935 manat ($960.55) February 29 1,599.4025 manat ($940.82) February 23 1,654.78 manat ($973.4) March 1 1,615.0765 manat ($950.04) Average weekly 1,642.5825 manat ($966.22) Average weekly 1,614.3336 manat ($949.61)

