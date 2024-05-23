Azerbaijan economizes large sum allocated from state budget to number of institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. A significant part of funds allocated from the state budget of Azerbaijan to a number of institutions remained in their bank accounts, the report of the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

According to the review report on state investments, the amount exceeding almost 600 million manat ($352.7 million) from the state budget remained in bank accounts.

Furthermore, selective analysis of the data of institutions on allocated and financed funds for reconstruction and rehabilitation of the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation allows us to say that 280 million manat ($164.5 million) remained in the bank accounts.

Besides, more than 200 million manat ($117.5 million) of subsidies, earmarked financing, and other directed expenditures (based on the data provided by the organizations on a sample basis) remained unused.

Thus, more than a billion manat ($587 million) remained unused in the bank accounts, which were included in the execution of the state budget.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel