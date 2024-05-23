Trans-Caspian route may significantly enhance Eurasia's cooperation - Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 23. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route has the potential to significantly enhance Eurasian cooperation, serving as the shortest and most sustainable link from Central and Eastern Asia to Europe, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as he addressed the closing ceremony of the Kazakh-Singapore Business Forum, Trend reports.

"We believe Singaporean companies and financial institutions can reap significant benefits by exploring business and investment opportunities in this area. Additionally, I welcome the privatization of our airline Qazaq Air to the Vietnamese SOVICO Group, which will bolster air connectivity between Kazakhstan and ASEAN countries," the Kazakh leader emphasized.

The president highlighted that for a long time, geographical distance and limited connections hindered economic interaction. "However, today, due to globalization and improved infrastructure, countries are more interconnected than ever."

He cited the partnership between Kazakhstan Railways company and Singapore's PSA International as an example, aimed at expanding the potential of the Trans-Caspian Route.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the so-called Middle Corridor, is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.