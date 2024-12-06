Kazakhstan, Nebras Power discuss green energy goals

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 6. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held discussions with Mohammed Nasser Al-Hajri, Chairman of Nebras Power, focusing on deepening investment cooperation in renewable energy, Trend reports.

The meeting highlighted the recent agreement between Nebras Power and Samruk-Energy to construct the Semipalatinsk Hydroelectric Power Plant, a 300 MW facility. President Tokayev praised the project as a cornerstone for long-term strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Qatar, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting its successful implementation.

President Tokayev also reiterated Kazakhstan's goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to 15% by 2030.

Mohammed Nasser Al-Hajri provided an update on the project's development stages and acknowledged Kazakhstan’s significant potential in green energy. The collaboration reflects the growing focus on sustainable energy solutions as part of both countries’ strategic priorities.