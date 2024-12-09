Azerbaijan's revenues from tomato exports revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. A total of 118,922 tons of tomatoes worth $141.9 million were exported from Azerbaijan in the period from January through October of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee shows that this is by $15.8 million (12.6 percent) in value and by 5,604 tons (4.9 percent) in volume terms more than in the same period last year. During the first ten months of last year, 113,318 tons of tomatoes worth $126 million were exported from Azerbaijan.

To note, tomato exports amounted to 0.62 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports for the first ten months of this year.