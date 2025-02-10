Kazakhstan Railways rolling out new train route from Almaty to Balkhash

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 10. JSC Passenger Transportation (a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Railways) will launch a direct train service between Almaty and Balkhash starting March 1, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

According to the company, the train will run every other day.

The schedule is as follows: Balkhash to Almaty: departure at 07:52 on even-numbered days, arrival in Almaty at 00:58; Almaty to Balkhash: departure at 00:10 on odd-numbered days, arrival in Balkhash at 15:03.

The train will consist of one compartment car and one open-plan sleeper car. The capacity of the cars follows standard specifications: up to 36 passengers in the compartment car and up to 54 passengers in the open-plan sleeper car. In total, the train can carry up to 180 passengers.

Ticket prices start at 7,722 tenge (approximately $14.67). Tickets can be purchased on the official Kazakhstan Railways website, with sales opening 45 days before departure.

"The introduction of this direct route will significantly simplify travel, reducing travel time and increasing convenience. This route will also contribute to the development of the region’s tourism potential, especially ahead of the vacation season," the company explained.

To note, previously, Balkhash residents had to travel to Saryshagan station to transfer to a train bound for Almaty.

Founded in 2005, JSC Passenger Transportation specializes in the development of design estimates and design survey work, engages contracting organizations for construction, repair, and commissioning, and organizes and secures investments and funds necessary for the execution of concessions, infrastructure, and other projects.

