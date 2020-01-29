Uzbekistan's Bukhara to launch several large projects, backed by Israeli investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan,together with partners from Israel, plans to implement several large investment projects worth $10 million in Bukhara region, Trend reports via Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

Agreements on two investment projects were reached in Bukhara during negotiations between representatives of the regional administration and members of the Israeli delegation.

The funds will be directed to construction of a high-tech modern asphalt plant and the construction of a road with a length of 100 km. The project will be carried out during the year.

In particular, investors intend to build an international medical center in the Afshon village, where famous Uzbek physician Abu Ali ibn Sina (Avicenna) was born, a medclinic with 450 beds, a modern hotel with 100 beds, multi-storey buildings, shopping complexes, an ecological garden and an ethnic village will be built.

