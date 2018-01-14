Prices in Baku’s real estate market down in 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Prices in Baku’s real estate market increased by 0.77 percent in December 2017, Director General of MBA Consulting Group Nusrat Ibrahimov told Trend Jan. 11.

He said the prices in the primary housing market, secondary housing market, land market, commercial property market, as well as rental housing market and rental commercial property market increased for the month.

"In December, the prices in the secondary housing market increased by 2.54 percent, primary housing market – by 0.27 percent, land market – by 1.84 percent, commercial property market – by 0.75 percent, rental housing market - by 0.84 percent, rental commercial property market – by 2.24 percent,” Ibrahimov said.

Ibrahimov added that in 2017 prices in the real estate market decreased by 3.46 percent.

"The prices in the secondary housing market declined by 3.54 percent, primary housing market – 7.75 percent, land market – 1.65 percent, commercial property market - 20.29 percent, rental commercial property market - 17.63 percent for the year,” Ibrahimov said. “The prices increased by 13.85 percent in the rental housing market in 2017 compared to 2016.”

