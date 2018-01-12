Personnel changes in Turkmenistan’s banking sector

12 January 2018 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 12

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Dovletmuhammet Babayev has been appointed deputy chairman of the State Development Bank of Turkmenistan, according to a decree by the country’s president.

The State Development Bank is entrusted to issue concessional loans to enterprises of various forms of ownership, and it acts as a mechanism that complements the activities of commercial banks in the areas important for social and economic life.

Industry, transport, agricultural production, housing construction, small and medium-sized businesses, urban management, infrastructure facilities within separate regions are among those areas.

The Bank finances state investment projects. The state ensures the capitalization of the bank, provides preferential resources at the expense of the stabilization fund to reduce the final loan rates.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmenistan sets up National Anti-Doping Agency
Turkmenistan 13:02
Int’l oil consortium to buy spare parts for pumps via tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 09:17
Kazakh president OKs Law on strategic partnership with Turkmenistan
Economy news 11 January 17:25
UAE, Turkmenistan seek to cooperate in green energy sector
Oil&Gas 11 January 16:10
Turkmenistan to hold big int’l motor rally
Turkmenistan 11 January 16:10
Turkmenistan should open TAPI consortium membership to foreign companies
Commentary 11 January 12:51
Turkmen border must remain border of friendship with all neighboring countries - president
Turkmenistan 11 January 12:01
Turkmenistan to expand variety of LED lamps' production
Economy news 11 January 10:43
Deputy head of Turkmen horse breeders' association appointed
Turkmenistan 11 January 10:02
Turkmenistan to name highway in honor of Great Silk Road
Economy news 10 January 20:48
Glass factory to appear in central region of Turkmenistan
Economy news 10 January 15:05
Turkmenistan names new deputy minister of finance & economy
Turkmenistan 10 January 12:12
Berdimuhamedov: Uzbek-Turkmen trade, economic ties dynamically develop
Central Asia 9 January 17:40
China testing Turkmen railway transit to Iran
Economy news 9 January 10:29
Turkmenistan Airlines announces tender on web services
Tenders 9 January 09:21
Caspian countries change principle of controlling ships
Economy news 8 January 15:27
EBRD supporting private entrepreneurship in Turkmenistan
Economy news 8 January 10:17
New appointment in State Food Industry Association of Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 8 January 10:06