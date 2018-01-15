Ankara discloses details of launching new railway lines of electric trains

15 January 2018 20:59 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Baghdad
Arab World 15 January 19:45
Turkish police confiscate over 1 ton of drugs
Turkey 15 January 16:20
Erdogan: Turkey to continue bombing terrorist positions in Syria
Arab World 15 January 16:19
US openly supporting terrorist groups - Turkish deputy PM
Turkey 15 January 14:36
Emir of Qatar due in Turkey
Turkey 15 January 12:40
Turkish police detain Armenian citizen distributing child pornography
Turkey 15 January 11:23
Speaker of Turkish parliament to visit Iran
Turkey 15 January 11:12
Turkey has 'right' to fight terrorism 'in any way'
Turkey 15 January 00:27
Turkey against 'privileged partnership' with EU
Turkey 14 January 07:03
Turkish forces hit PKK/PYD in northern Syria
Turkey 13 January 20:12
Turkey's current account deficit widens to $4.2 billion in November
Turkey 13 January 13:48
Turkey against 'privileged partnership' with EU
Turkey 13 January 13:44
Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict in line with int’l law – envoy
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 January 12:12
Turkey to create new ministry - media
Economy news 12 January 18:06
Turkey neutralizes over 7,000 terrorists
Turkey 12 January 17:25
Turkey condemns Assad attacks on civilians in Idlib, says offensive will cause new migration wave
Turkey 12 January 17:04
PM: Turkey much safer than US
Turkey 12 January 16:48
Turkish Armed Forces destroy PKK strongholds
Turkey 12 January 15:53