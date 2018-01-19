Saxo Bank: 2018 to be “make-or-break year” for crypto asset market

19 January 2018 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

2018 will be a make-or-break year for the burgeoning crypto asset market, Jacob Pouncey, Saxo Bank’s cryptocurrency analyst, told Trend Jan. 19.

The optimists are looking for the market cap to top $1 trillion while pessimists foresee increased regulation and even the outright banning of cryptocurrencies as monetary authorities decide that the space is out of control, he said.

“Crypto assets are behaving like the dot-com stocks of the late 1990s,” he noted. “We expect more companies to announce blockchain pivots before this speculative phase is over. 1Q18 will see more projects hitting the market, each touting itself as the next crypto revolution in its particular sector. This, again, will only drive further speculation in this nascent market.”

“If the crypto space is to see a new leader; Ethereum seems to be one of the assets with real-world utility that goes beyond its standard function,” he added. “It is now processing over 1.25 million transactions/day and tens of billions of dollars in volume.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Saxo Bank: 2018 to become year of change for financial markets
Economy news 15 December 2017 11:40
Saxo Bank: Commodities in broad-based retreat into year end
Oil&Gas 12 December 2017 14:07
Saxo Bank: Oil firm after realpolitik trumps rivalry in Vienna
Oil&Gas 4 December 2017 17:54
Saxo Bank: Disruption supports oil ahead of OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 27 November 2017 16:55
Saxo Bank: Bloomberg Energy Index reaches 10-month high
Oil&Gas 13 November 2017 18:21
Saxo Bank: Bloomberg Commodity Index had its best week in six
Economy news 17 October 2017 13:12
Saxo Bank: Brent oil price to be $55 per barrel at year-end
Oil&Gas 4 October 2017 17:49
Risk of oil correction looms as US exports spike: Saxo Bank
Oil&Gas 2 October 2017 16:55
Saxo Bank talks possible changes in Azerbaijani manat-US dollar rate
Economy news 20 September 2017 19:42
Saxo Bank talks possible changes in Azerbaijani manat-US dollar rate
Economy news 15 September 2017 20:57
Saxo Bank: Harvey misery hits oil, gold breaks higher
Oil&Gas 5 September 2017 18:02
Saxo Bank: Azerbaijani manat was stable in last oil price fluctuations
Economy news 14 June 2017 19:51
Saxo Bank: Azerbaijani manat was stable in last oil price fluctuations
Economy news 13 June 2017 20:02
Impact of OPEC's decision not to be felt until 2017
Oil&Gas 12 October 2016 16:02
Saxo Bank: Precious metals on defensive ahead of busy central bank week
Economy news 19 September 2016 15:25
Saxo Bank transforms fixed income trading with the launch of the first truly digital bond trading solution
Economy news 14 September 2016 15:40
Saxo Bank expands portfolio of value stocks
Economy news 7 September 2016 15:54
NFP supports gold, but dollar remains a concern
Oil&Gas 5 September 2016 13:04