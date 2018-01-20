Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

20 January 2018 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Jan. 8

1.7001

Jan. 15

1.7001

Jan. 9

1.7001

Jan. 16

1.7001

Jan. 10

1.7001

Jan. 17

1.7001

Jan. 11

1.7001

Jan. 18

1.7001

Jan. 12

1.7001

Jan. 19

1.7001

Average weekly

1.7001

Average weekly

1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0088 manats or 0.42 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.0806 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Jan. 8

2.0445

Jan. 15

2.0761

Jan. 9

2.0346

Jan. 16

2.0859

Jan. 10

2.0293

Jan. 17

2.0827

Jan. 11

2.0312

Jan. 18

2.0734

Jan. 12

2.0492

Jan. 19

2.0849

Average weekly

2.03776

Average weekly

2.0806

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.33 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.03006 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Jan. 8

0.0299

Jan. 15

0.03

Jan. 9

0.0298

Jan. 16

0.0302

Jan. 10

0.0299

Jan. 17

0.0301

Jan. 11

0.0298

Jan. 18

0.0299

Jan. 12

0.0301

Jan. 19

0.0301

Average weekly

0.0299

Average weekly

0.03006

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0017 manats or 0.4 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.44916 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Jan. 8

0.4550

Jan. 15

0.4529

Jan. 9

0.4543

Jan. 16

0.448

Jan. 10

0.4512

Jan. 17

0.4471

Jan. 11

0.4484

Jan. 18

0.4466

Jan. 12

0.4503

Jan. 19

0.4512

Average weekly

0.45184

Average weekly

0.44916

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 16.66 manats or by 0.73 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2270.86434 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Jan. 8

2244.6845

Jan. 15

2282.0017

Jan. 9

2242.2704

Jan. 16

2280.3696

Jan. 10

2228.1851

Jan. 17

2270.0415

Jan. 11

2240.1963

Jan. 18

2256.5682

Jan. 12

2260.4700

Jan. 19

2265.3407

Average weekly

2243.16126

Average weekly

2270.86434

