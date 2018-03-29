U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta meets AmCham members (PHOTO)

The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) bid farewell to U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Robert F. Cekuta at its monthly members’ luncheon. Around 100 participants attended the event, including representatives of diplomatic corps.

In the opening remarks Mrs. Natavan Mammadova, Executive Director of AmCham Azerbaijan, expressed the appreciation to the U.S. Ambassador for his years of dedicated service in Azerbaijan. She emphasized that H.E. Robert F. Cekuta, who arrived in Baku in February 2015, has made great contributions to the activities of the Chamber, and has been a responsive and committed diplomat.

H.E. Robert F. Cekuta briefly spoke about his impressions and experiences from 3 years spent in Azerbaijan, and stressed the unique geopolitical location of the country - a source of both challenges and opportunities. He highlighted that Azerbaijan was the first modern Muslim democracy and the first Muslim country to recognize women’s voting rights – an example of Azerbaijan’s tolerance. The Ambassador underlined the international importance of Azerbaijan as a link in a grand transport network connecting East and West, as well as its potential to contribute further to global and regional energy security as oil and gas producer and its role in the fight against extremism and terrorism.

Further, he expressed his hope Azerbaijan will continue to diversify its economy, strengthen the rule of law, and fight against corruption. All this, together with ensuring legal protection to businesses, he said, will be helpful in attracting investments and further developing the country’s private sector.

At the end of the speech, the Ambassador wished all success to everyone and thanked the Chamber, and particularly Mr. Kerimov and Mrs. Mammadova, for their organized and effective cooperation.

Finally, in the closing remarks Mr. Kerimov thanked the Ambassador for his efforts to improve every aspect of the U.S. relationship with Azerbaijan and the contribution to the Chamber’s development in particular.

AmCham Azerbaijan Members’ Luncheons are organized monthly by the Chamber and feature participation of high ranked government officials, members of Parliament and representatives of diplomatic corps.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan is a leading private, non-profit business association supporting and promoting the interests of foreign and local businesses in Azerbaijan. Established in 1996, AmCham is composed of over 280 Member-Companies and Associates active in every sector of the Azerbaijani economy. AmCham Azerbaijan represents nearly 80% of all foreign investment, as well as a significant portion of local investment in Azerbaijan.

