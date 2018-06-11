Azerbaijani insurance company reduces payments, fees

11 June 2018 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani insurance company Gala Life has reduced fees and payments, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the insurance company Natig Hasanov told reporters June 11.

He noted that the company's fees in January-May 2018 amounted to 6.44 million manats, and its payments stood at 8.68 million manats. Compared to the same period last year, the company's fees decreased by 12.6 percent and payments dropped by 4.2 percent.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
New life insurance product presented in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12:42
Kazakh National Bank recovers license of large insurance company
Economy news 9 June 13:31
Management changes at Azerbaijan's Ateshgah Life
Economy news 7 June 15:25
SOCAR uses over half of loan for construction of urea plant
Oil&Gas 31 May 18:18
Baku’s commercial facilities to accept QR Code payments
ICT 23 May 16:21
Uzbek payment provider to cease operation, system to stay active
Economy news 7 May 10:00
One group of companies collect over 60% of insurance premiums in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20 April 12:47
ADIF to pay compensations to remaining depositors of Caucasian Development Bank
Economy news 20 April 11:24
Long-term assets of Azerbaijani insurance company decreases
Economy news 30 March 10:39
Azerbaijani company talks need to introduce compulsory insurance for health workers
Economy news 2 March 17:37
Uzbek insurance company reveals volume of premiums
Economy news 23 January 17:24
Turkish insurance company up for sale
Economy news 11 December 2017 12:35
Which banks, insurance companies received tax partner status in Azerbaijan?
Economy news 11 October 2017 16:42
FIMSA revokes license of Bashak-Inam Insurance
Economy news 6 October 2017 19:38
Iranian private insurer sees 87% hike in capital
Business 25 September 2017 13:01
Turkmen filling stations to accept payments via plastic cards
Oil&Gas 12 September 2017 16:35
Head of Uzbekistan’s biggest insurance company appointed
Uzbekistan 6 June 2017 15:36
Payment of claims by Azerbaijani insurance companies up by 12%
Economy news 31 May 2017 21:03