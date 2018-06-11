Azerbaijani insurance company reduces payments, fees

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani insurance company Gala Life has reduced fees and payments, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the insurance company Natig Hasanov told reporters June 11.

He noted that the company's fees in January-May 2018 amounted to 6.44 million manats, and its payments stood at 8.68 million manats. Compared to the same period last year, the company's fees decreased by 12.6 percent and payments dropped by 4.2 percent.

