Azerbaijan’s insurance broker company becomes LIIBA member

Azerbaijan’s Zaman Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers LLC has become a member of the London & International Insurance Brokers' Association (LIIBA), according to the information posted on the association’s website.

Thus, Zaman Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers LLC joined commercial organizations from Belgium, Cyprus, Greece, Hong Kong and Spain, which chose London as an attractive place for operations.

Zaman Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers LLC has been operating since 2003. The company provides brokerage services for all types of insurance and reinsurance.

LIIBA represents interests of insurance and reinsurance brokerage companies operating in London and international markets. The company was founded in 1910.

The main priorities of the LIIBA are to represent interests of members of the government, international bodies in order to create proportional regulatory framework and support the association’s members regarding legislative and technical changes.

