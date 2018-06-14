Cargo turnover in Kazakhstan increases

14 June 2018 19:59 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Investments in Kazakhstan’s fixed capital increase
Economy news 17:13
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 14
Economy news 16:33
Kazakhstan increases production of agricultural products
Economy news 14:19
Meat production increases in Kazakhstan
Economy news 13:46
Kazakhstan interested in business partnership with Turkmenistan
Economy news 11:54
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender for supply of buses in Kazakhstan
Tenders 11:24
Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port to build universal transshipment terminal (Exclusive)
Economy news 11:09
KazPrime indicator value for June 14
Economy news 10:09
Eurasian Development Bank places bonds at Kazakh Stock Exchange
Economy news 13 June 20:11
Living wage in Kazakhstan increases
Economy news 13 June 19:25
Top official: Azerbaijan reserves sovereign right to liberate its lands in other ways (PHOTO)
Politics 13 June 18:12
Kazakh, Chinese airlines co-op in area of international passenger transportation
Economy news 13 June 18:03
Kazakh National Bank opens tender for renovation of administrative buildings
Tenders 13 June 18:01
CPC opens tender for supply of chemical air purification filter
Tenders 13 June 16:56
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender for renovation of uninterruptible power supplies
Tenders 13 June 16:54
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 13
Economy news 13 June 15:37
Kazakh military hospital opens tender on supply of medicines
Tenders 13 June 12:13
Kazakhstan increases export of grain through Aktau port
Economy news 13 June 11:27