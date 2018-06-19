Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19
By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:
Last week, the price of precious metals varied in Azerbaijan. The prices of gold and silver increased, while the prices of platinum and palladium decreased.
The price of one ounce of gold increased by 0.6545 manats or 0.0296 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,205.905125 manats.
On June 15, the exchange rate of manat in relation to the precious metals was not set in connection with Ramadan holiday and National Salvation Day.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 4
|
2,195.21
|
June 11
|
2,208.4275
|
June 5
|
2,195.856
|
June 12
|
2,204.6705
|
June 6
|
2,204.6705
|
June 13
|
2,201.4405
|
June 7
|
2,205.325
|
June 14
|
2,209.0820
|
June 8
|
2,204.2625
|
June 15
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
2,201.0648
|
Average weekly
|
2,205.905125
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.194 manats or 0.6756 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.728625 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 4
|
27.8712
|
June 11
|
28.7133
|
June 5
|
27.8993
|
June 12
|
28.6929
|
June 6
|
28.0822
|
June 13
|
28.6010
|
June 7
|
28.3367
|
June 14
|
28.9073
|
June 8
|
28.3913
|
June 15
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
28.11614
|
Average weekly
|
28.728625
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 16.4135 manats or 1.0606 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,534.913 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 4
|
1,534.5305
|
June 11
|
1,547.5865
|
June 5
|
1,526.413
|
June 12
|
1,538.3045
|
June 6
|
1,533.1195
|
June 13
|
1,522.5880
|
June 7
|
1,540.4635
|
June 14
|
1,531.1730
|
June 8
|
1,528.9885
|
June 15
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
1,532.703
|
Average weekly
|
1,534.913
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 5.0575 manats or 0.2931 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,729.74575 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 4
|
1,708.5
|
June 11
|
1,725.5850
|
June 5
|
1,689.035
|
June 12
|
1,735.8955
|
June 6
|
1,693.2
|
June 13
|
1,736.9750
|
June 7
|
1,732.13
|
June 14
|
1,720.5275
|
June 8
|
1,723.732
|
June 15
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
1,709.3194
|
Average weekly
|
1,729.74575
