Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

19 June 2018 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Last week, the price of precious metals varied in Azerbaijan. The prices of gold and silver increased, while the prices of platinum and palladium decreased.

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 0.6545 manats or 0.0296 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,205.905125 manats.

On June 15, the exchange rate of manat in relation to the precious metals was not set in connection with Ramadan holiday and National Salvation Day.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 4

2,195.21

June 11

2,208.4275

June 5

2,195.856

June 12

2,204.6705

June 6

2,204.6705

June 13

2,201.4405

June 7

2,205.325

June 14

2,209.0820

June 8

2,204.2625

June 15

-

Average weekly

2,201.0648

Average weekly

2,205.905125

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.194 manats or 0.6756 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.728625 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

June 4

27.8712

June 11

28.7133

June 5

27.8993

June 12

28.6929

June 6

28.0822

June 13

28.6010

June 7

28.3367

June 14

28.9073

June 8

28.3913

June 15

-

Average weekly

28.11614

Average weekly

28.728625

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 16.4135 manats or 1.0606 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,534.913 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

June 4

1,534.5305

June 11

1,547.5865

June 5

1,526.413

June 12

1,538.3045

June 6

1,533.1195

June 13

1,522.5880

June 7

1,540.4635

June 14

1,531.1730

June 8

1,528.9885

June 15

-

Average weekly

1,532.703

Average weekly

1,534.913

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 5.0575 manats or 0.2931 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,729.74575 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

June 4

1,708.5

June 11

1,725.5850

June 5

1,689.035

June 12

1,735.8955

June 6

1,693.2

June 13

1,736.9750

June 7

1,732.13

June 14

1,720.5275

June 8

1,723.732

June 15

-

Average weekly

1,709.3194

Average weekly

1,729.74575

