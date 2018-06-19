Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Last week, the price of precious metals varied in Azerbaijan. The prices of gold and silver increased, while the prices of platinum and palladium decreased.

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 0.6545 manats or 0.0296 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,205.905125 manats.

On June 15, the exchange rate of manat in relation to the precious metals was not set in connection with Ramadan holiday and National Salvation Day.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 4 2,195.21 June 11 2,208.4275 June 5 2,195.856 June 12 2,204.6705 June 6 2,204.6705 June 13 2,201.4405 June 7 2,205.325 June 14 2,209.0820 June 8 2,204.2625 June 15 - Average weekly 2,201.0648 Average weekly 2,205.905125

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.194 manats or 0.6756 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.728625 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 4 27.8712 June 11 28.7133 June 5 27.8993 June 12 28.6929 June 6 28.0822 June 13 28.6010 June 7 28.3367 June 14 28.9073 June 8 28.3913 June 15 - Average weekly 28.11614 Average weekly 28.728625

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 16.4135 manats or 1.0606 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,534.913 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 4 1,534.5305 June 11 1,547.5865 June 5 1,526.413 June 12 1,538.3045 June 6 1,533.1195 June 13 1,522.5880 June 7 1,540.4635 June 14 1,531.1730 June 8 1,528.9885 June 15 - Average weekly 1,532.703 Average weekly 1,534.913

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 5.0575 manats or 0.2931 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,729.74575 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium June 4 1,708.5 June 11 1,725.5850 June 5 1,689.035 June 12 1,735.8955 June 6 1,693.2 June 13 1,736.9750 June 7 1,732.13 June 14 1,720.5275 June 8 1,723.732 June 15 - Average weekly 1,709.3194 Average weekly 1,729.74575

