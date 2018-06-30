Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency rates

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 18 - June 25 1.7 June 19 - June 26 - June 20 1.7 June 27 1.7 June 21 1.7 June 28 1.7 June 22 1.7 June 29 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0004 manats or 0.02 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.977375 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 18 - June 25 1.981 June 19 - June 26 - June 20 1.9671 June 27 1.9814 June 21 1.9658 June 28 1.9657 June 22 1.9745 June 29 1.9814 Average weekly 1.96913 Average weekly 1.977375

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.74 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02695 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 18 - June 25 0.0269 June 19 - June 26 - June 20 0.0267 June 27 0.0269 June 21 0.0267 June 28 0.0269 June 22 0.0267 June 29 0.0271 Average weekly 0.0267 Average weekly 0.02695

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0066 manats or 1.81 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3681 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate June 18 - June 25 0.3654 June 19 - June 26 - June 20 0.3577 June 27 0.3678 June 21 0.3578 June 28 0.3672 June 22 0.3585 June 29 0.372 Average weekly 0.358 Average weekly 0.3681

In connection with the holiday - the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan - no rate was set for manat in relation to other currencies on June 26.

