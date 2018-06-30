Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency rates

30 June 2018 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 18

-

June 25

1.7

June 19

-

June 26

-

June 20

1.7

June 27

1.7

June 21

1.7

June 28

1.7

June 22

1.7

June 29

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0004 manats or 0.02 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.977375 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 18

-

June 25

1.981

June 19

-

June 26

-

June 20

1.9671

June 27

1.9814

June 21

1.9658

June 28

1.9657

June 22

1.9745

June 29

1.9814

Average weekly

1.96913

Average weekly

1.977375

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.74 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02695 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 18

-

June 25

0.0269

June 19

-

June 26

-

June 20

0.0267

June 27

0.0269

June 21

0.0267

June 28

0.0269

June 22

0.0267

June 29

0.0271

Average weekly

0.0267

Average weekly

0.02695

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0066 manats or 1.81 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3681 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 18

-

June 25

0.3654

June 19

-

June 26

-

June 20

0.3577

June 27

0.3678

June 21

0.3578

June 28

0.3672

June 22

0.3585

June 29

0.372

Average weekly

0.358

Average weekly

0.3681

In connection with the holiday - the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan - no rate was set for manat in relation to other currencies on June 26.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
2nd day of Azerbaijan and Baku gymnastics championships kicks off
Society 13:53
Azerbaijani minister invites Hungarian companies to create pharmaceutical JVs
Economy news 12:48
First commercial gas deliveries to Turkey commence within Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 11:47
Southern Gas Corridor CJSC inks syndicated loan agreement under MIGA guarantee
Business 11:17
Status quo in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict should be changed: FM
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:58
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 86 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:16
State Dept.: US commends historic progress made on Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 09:55
South Africa stands for Karabakh conflict settlement on basis of int’l law (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 07:00
Central Bank to become pioneer in blockchain use in Azerbaijan
ICT 29 June 21:31
International cryptocurrency, blockchain experts to gather in Baku
ICT 29 June 21:22
Expected investments value in Azerbaijan’s economy in 2018 revealed
Economy news 29 June 20:59
Location of first small & medium-sized business house in Azerbaijan revealed
Economy news 29 June 20:51
Azerbaijani investors counting on state guarantees, benefits
ICT 29 June 20:49
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 29 June 20:27
Over 60,000 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in May: ministry
Tourism 29 June 19:53
Hajiyev: Minerals from Azerbaijan’s occupied lands exported to OECD countries
Politics 29 June 19:32
Winners of men's and women's gymnastics championships awarded in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 29 June 18:29
Structural changes in Azerbaijan’s Taxes Ministry
Business 29 June 17:47