Creation of AIFC-good opportunity for Kazakhstan to become financial hub: WB

The opening of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) is a good opportunity for Kazakhstan to become a financial hub, Vice President of the World Bank (WB) Cyril Muller said in an interview with primeminister.kz (official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan).

"I think that the creation of AIFC is a good opportunity for Kazakhstan to become a financial hub for the Central Asian countries. This is very important, as Kazakhstan will thus become a driver of economic growth in the region. Creating a strong financial center in this case is simply necessary. We hope that the World Bank Group will be able to cooperate with the AIFC," he said.

Speaking about the WB's cooperation with the AIFC, Muller said that it depends on how actively the financial capital markets will develop.

"In any case, our delegation will come here at the beginning of July, when the official launch of this center will take place," the Vice-President of the World Bank added.

Astana International Financial Centre is the financial hub for Central Asia, South Caucasus, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Middle East, Western China, Mongolia and Europe.

AIFC will be situated on the territory of EXPO-2017 and will use modern infrastructure and advanced technologies.

The main activities of AIFC are the development of the capital market, asset management, asset management of wealthy individuals, Islamic finance, and new financial technologies.

