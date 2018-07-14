Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

14 July 2018 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 23.6045 manats or 1.1029 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,128.0005 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 2

2,126.3855

July 9

2,140.2065

July 3

2,105.7050

July 10

2,140.3340

July 4

2,136.4835

July 11

2,126.8955

July 5

2,133.7975

July 12

2,115.9645

July 6

2,133.8825

July 13

2,116.6020

Average weekly

2,127.2508

Average weekly

2,128.0005

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.3164 manats or 1.1545 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.18488 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 2

27.2361

July 9

27.4062

July 3

26.8597

July 10

27.4121

July 4

27.3210

July 11

27.1023

July 5

27.2734

July 12

26.9140

July 6

27.2283

July 13

27.0898

Average weekly

27.1837

Average weekly

27.18488

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 24.667 manats or 1.698 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,434.2951 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 2

1,438.7950

July 9

1,452.6755

July 3

1,370.5145

July 10

1,448.5020

July 4

1,426.9715

July 11

1,427.7195

July 5

1,429.6830

July 12

1,414.5700

July 6

1,434.8255

July 13

1,428.0085

Average weekly

1,420.1579

Average weekly

1,434.2951

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 14.603 manats or 0.8971 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,616.6133 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 2

1,619.5645

July 9

1,627.8180

July 3

1,602.5900

July 10

1,633.6150

July 4

1,612.4330

July 11

1,605.6585

July 5

1,615.2550

July 12

1,602.7600

July 6

1,615.2125

July 13

1,613.2150

Average weekly

1,613.011

Average weekly

1,616.6133

---

