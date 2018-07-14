Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14
The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 23.6045 manats or 1.1029 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,128.0005 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 2
|
2,126.3855
|
July 9
|
2,140.2065
|
July 3
|
2,105.7050
|
July 10
|
2,140.3340
|
July 4
|
2,136.4835
|
July 11
|
2,126.8955
|
July 5
|
2,133.7975
|
July 12
|
2,115.9645
|
July 6
|
2,133.8825
|
July 13
|
2,116.6020
|
Average weekly
|
2,127.2508
|
Average weekly
|
2,128.0005
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.3164 manats or 1.1545 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.18488 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 2
|
27.2361
|
July 9
|
27.4062
|
July 3
|
26.8597
|
July 10
|
27.4121
|
July 4
|
27.3210
|
July 11
|
27.1023
|
July 5
|
27.2734
|
July 12
|
26.9140
|
July 6
|
27.2283
|
July 13
|
27.0898
|
Average weekly
|
27.1837
|
Average weekly
|
27.18488
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 24.667 manats or 1.698 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,434.2951 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 2
|
1,438.7950
|
July 9
|
1,452.6755
|
July 3
|
1,370.5145
|
July 10
|
1,448.5020
|
July 4
|
1,426.9715
|
July 11
|
1,427.7195
|
July 5
|
1,429.6830
|
July 12
|
1,414.5700
|
July 6
|
1,434.8255
|
July 13
|
1,428.0085
|
Average weekly
|
1,420.1579
|
Average weekly
|
1,434.2951
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 14.603 manats or 0.8971 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,616.6133 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 2
|
1,619.5645
|
July 9
|
1,627.8180
|
July 3
|
1,602.5900
|
July 10
|
1,633.6150
|
July 4
|
1,612.4330
|
July 11
|
1,605.6585
|
July 5
|
1,615.2550
|
July 12
|
1,602.7600
|
July 6
|
1,615.2125
|
July 13
|
1,613.2150
|
Average weekly
|
1,613.011
|
Average weekly
|
1,616.6133
