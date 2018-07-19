Precious metals drop in price in Azerbaijan

19 July 2018 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan continued their decline on July 19, which they started on July 16, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 4.1 manats to 2082.0325 manats per ounce in the country on July 19, compared to the price on July 18.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1942 manats to 26.3111 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by on 4.9045 manats to 1384.0975 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 11.152 manats to 1544.943 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 19, 2018

July 18, 2018

Gold

XAU

2082.0325

2086.1465

Silver

XAG

26.3111

26.5053

Platinium

XPT

1384.0975

1389.002

Palladium

XPD

1544.943

1556.095

