Azerbaijan main trade partner of Czech Republic in S.Caucasus – minister (UPDATE)

12 September 2018 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 14:54)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan is the main trade partner of the Czech Republic among the countries of the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev told reporters in Baku Sept. 12.

He said that Azerbaijan's share accounts for 85 percent of the Czech Republic’s trade with the countries of the South Caucasus.

“In the end of 2017, our trade turnover with the Czech Republic more than doubled, compared to the end of 2016,” the minister said. “It is gratifying that the positive dynamics continue this year as well. Thus, in the first half of this year, trade turnover with the Czech Republic increased again by almost two times compared to the same period last year.”

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with the Czech Republic amounted to $473 million in January-July, and almost $394.3 million of this volume accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to the Czech Republic, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

In 2017, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $664.5 million, and in 2016 - to $316.3 million. Azerbaijan’s exports to the Czech Republic last year amounted to $556.86 million [a 2.6 times year-on-year increase].

---

