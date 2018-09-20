Azerbaijan approves procedure for granting subsidies to beekeepers

20 September 2018 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for granting subsidies to beekeepers.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on March 5 to stimulate the development of beekeeping.

Under the decree, with an aim to stimulate the development of beekeeping in the country, to support small businesses and to provide employment in rural areas to individuals and legal entities engaged in beekeeping, a subsidy of 10 manats is set for each beehive for five years, including for 2018.

In order to organize the issuance of subsidies, regional commissions under the Agriculture Ministry will appear in the Azerbaijani districts.

This year, honey production in Azerbaijan will be about 3,000 tons.

Earlier, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association Badraddin Hasratov told Trend that these are preliminary forecasts, because in a number of Azerbaijani districts, the process of honey decanting is not yet complete.

---

