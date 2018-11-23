Kazakhstan, Belarus aim to bring trade to record level

23 November 2018 09:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

Belarus and Kazakhstan intend to raise their bilateral trade turnover to about $1 billion in 2018, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yermukhamet Yertysbayev told journalists, according to BELTA.

"Presidents of Belarus and Kazakhstan have set the goal of raising the bilateral trade turnover to $1 billion. I think we will be able to get close to the figure this year. It is a very important indicator because the bigger is the trade turnover, the bigger are revenues of the state budget," he said.

The ambassador reminded that Kazakhstan and Belarus signed an agreement on social and economic cooperation until 2026.

Speaking about trade turnover between the CIS countries as a whole, Yertysbayev noted that it rose by 25 percent in 2017, to $164 billion.

"These are quite impressive figures. Most importantly, growth dynamics continues this year. It is worth noting that Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia account for the lion's share of the figure," said the ambassador.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Belarus in 2017 increased by 56.4 percent year-on-year and amounted to $604.1 million. In particular, exports from Kazakhstan to Belarus increased twice to $95.5 million, while imports rose by 1.5 times, amounting to $508.6 million.

