Opening date of Baku-Batumi highway announced

23 November 2018 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

The modern Baku-Batumi highway, which will meet all international standards, will be put into operation in 2021, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said at a press conference dedicated to the transport and transit potential of Azerbaijan on Nov. 23.

The minister also noted that the expansion of the Ganja-Gazakh-Georgia border highway will be completed in 2021.

Meanwhile, Georgia will complete the construction of the Tbilisi-Azerbaijani border highway.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Economy minister discloses volume of non-oil transit from Turkmenistan via Azerbaijan
Economy news 16:10
Education Minister announces plans for new campus for 3,000 students in Tbilisi
Georgia 15:13
Modernising Tbilisi’s streets: new bicycle track, bus lane opens in Saburtalo district
Georgia 22 November 13:52
Baku-based communications operator looking for ways out of crisis
ICT 21 November 21:34
New 5-year USAID Agriculture Program to create 3,000 new jobs in Georgia
Georgia 21 November 13:09
Minister: Baku to hold presentation of Trans-Caspian international transport corridor
Business 19 November 14:28
Latest
Banks in Azerbaijan to be able to use movable property as collateral when getting loans
Economy news 17:16
Tajikistan will receive 88 million USD for completion of rehabilitation of the Qairoqqum hydropower plant
Tajikistan 17:15
Georgia celebrates Saint George’s day
Georgia 17:15
New political party created in Turkey
Turkey 17:13
Comfort Group in Azerbaijan looking for buyers of property at a Turkish resort (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:12
Azerbaijani company develops aircraft simulator for military pilots
ICT 17:10
Kyrgyz Parliament approves air traffic agreement with Qatar
Kyrgyzstan 17:08
Iran-KRG economic ties inseparable
Business 17:06
Greek company launches asphalt plant in Kazakhstan
Economy news 17:05