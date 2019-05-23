Interest rates on loans in national currency hits record level in Uzbekistan

23 May 2019 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Finnish company to help modernize energy system of Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 13:19
Uzbek company, EBRD sign loan agreement
Finance 12:10
US company to start supplying its equipment to Uzbekistan
Economy 12:01
Central Bank of Uzbekistan issues license to Kazakh bank
Finance 11:30
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for supply of triethylaluminum
Tenders 22 May 18:18
Lukoil Uzbekistan to buy chemical reagents via tender
Tenders 22 May 16:55
Latest
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 13:25
Finnish company to help modernize energy system of Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 13:19
Iranian province exports more than $400,000 worth of feed for sea creatures in 2 months
Economy 13:18
Ticket sales for UEFA Europa League final in Baku continue
Society 13:18
Kazakh insurance companies earn over $350M in 1Q2019
Economy 13:02
Tanzania's China-backed $10 billion port plan stalls over terms
World 13:01
Kazakhstan to use robots to manufacture feedstuff
Economy 12:49
Japan negotiates with Turkmenistan on cooperation in fuel and energy sectors
Oil&Gas 12:30
Ikea plans to open first Mexico store in 2020
World 12:25