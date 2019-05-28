Presidents of Uzbekistan, Germany discuss trade, economic issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier held talks in narrow and expanded formats, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

During the meeting at Kuksaroy residence in Tashkent, the Uzbekistan capital, the parties underlined the important role of the parliaments of the two countries in supporting multidimensional cooperation and sharing experience.

The Presidents thoroughly discussed the issues of further expansion of the political, trade, economic, investment, financial, technical, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the international and regional agenda.

The parties assessed the current state of trade and economic cooperation and identified priority areas for its expansion. It was noted that in 2018, the volume of mutual trade grew by 25 percent and exceeded $770 million.

Nowadays, more and more German companies express interest in the Uzbek market. Measures for the preparation and acceleration of joint investment projects and programs were analyzed and identified.

A consistent political dialogue is maintained between Uzbekistan and Germany. As reported, the efforts of Uzbekistan to strengthen stability in the region, promote the peace process in Afghanistan, and overcome the consequences of the Aral Sea disaster are highly appreciated in Berlin.

The parties expressed their readiness to continue to provide mutual support within the framework of international organizations. Prospects for interaction in the format of Uzbekistan - European Union were also discussed.

Issues of countering terrorism and extremism and strengthening security cooperation were also considered. The presidents welcomed the launch of the Uzbek-German consultations on Afghanistan to promote socio-economic, investment and infrastructure projects in this country.

The parties reaffirmed the mutual commitment to the development of full-scale cooperation and the proximity and coincidence of positions on all the issues discussed during the negotiations.

---

