EGISTIC platform to help Kazakh farmers step into digital age (Exclusive)

EGISTIC platform will allow for Kazakh farmers to reduce the time-consuming process of land maintenance to just a couple of clicks, EGISTIC's press office told Trend.

"The average farmer of Kazakhstan possesses the land within 500-10,000 ha and up to this point farmers still daily drive around the property or walk on foot to control the processes of growth, ripening of crops and groundkeepers which cost both a lot of time and money. Furthermore, the problem areas could be invisible to the human eye," reads the message.

"EGISTIC lets the farmer to put in the cadaster land number and to choose the necessary analysis for the required period and, just like in the constructor, to receive the map with the needed information layers: vegetation, humidity, nitrogen, chlorophyll, snow level and so on. Then the farmer chooses the information, analyses it and determines the areas that are in need of attention. After that, the farmer goes to the selected area instead of driving around the whole property," the press office said.

The founder of the startup Zhandos Kerimkulov used to work as a specialist on processing space photographs for State structures.

"One day the company took a job of the Ministry of Agriculture on monitoring of the cultivated areas. The company hired an army of employees who were manually processing space photographs. Then, the founder came up with an idea to automate this process," the report said.

The company uses technologies of remote sensing, geographic information system, mapping services, technologies of machine learning for spectral analysis and automate processes.

Currently the user office provides the following information: unified map with indexes of vegetation, crops’ health, soil and plant humidity; the soil surface temperature, soil acidity map, relief map, snow level map for February 2019 and the order history.

In the future the implementation of the free services such as meteorological data that includes weather forecast for the following nine days, management of the agronomist log, the guide of crop’s diseases Is expected.

The company is also interested in expanding the number of customers in Kazakhstan and in gaining access to markets of other countries.

"The support of local media is required to do so. More farmers also need to try out product," reads the message.

