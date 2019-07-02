National Bank of Georgia to upgrade banknotes

2 July 2019 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Banknotes in denominations of 10 lari will be in circulation in the country from October 1, said President of the National Bank of Georgia Koba Gvenetadze, Trend reports with reference to newsgeorgia.ge.

A new portrait of the Georgian poet Akaki Tsereteli with an improved quality alongside an excerpt from his poem and swallows image will be placed оn the face of the banknote. A picture by the Georgian painter and graphic artist David Kakabadze entitled “Imereti is my mother” and the state emblem of Georgia will be placed on the back of the banknote.

“Today we present the latest upgraded banknote of 10 lari. This completes the upgrade process,” said Koba Gvenetadze at the presentation dedicated to the introduction of the new banknote.

The circulation of the upgraded banknotes has been arranged in stages. Upgraded banknotes in denominations of 20 and 50 lari were in circulation since February 1, 2016. Upgraded banknotes in denomination of 100 lari were in circulation since November 1, 2016. Upgraded banknotes in denomination of 5 lari were in circulation since September 1, 2017.

