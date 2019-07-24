Turkish carmaker company Tofas to suspend work

24 July 2019 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish carmaker company Tofas will suspend its work, Trend reports with reference to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) of Turkey.

The company will suspend work from August 5 to August 25 due to annual leaves of workers.

The Turkish company Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi A.S is located in the city of Bursa. The company was founded in 1968 by the Turkish entrepreneur Vehbi Koc, who is also the founder of Koc Holding. The company is jointly owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Koc Holding.

