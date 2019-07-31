Georgian bank receives credit from ResponsAbility Investments AG

31 July 2019 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Georgia to build plant for production of fresh and mineral water
Economy 16:59
Price of bread in Georgia may increase
Economy 16:33
Georgia’s economy grows 5% in June
Economy 16:29
Georgian Tbilisi Energy buys 100% of shares of KazTransGas-Tbilisi
Oil&Gas 16:29
Revenues of wine export from Georgia to increase by 10%
Economy 13:01
EBRD to finance Kvesheti-Kobi road project in Georgia
Finance 12:30
Latest
Iran aluminum industries ignore neighbor markets
Economy 18:30
President Aliyev congratulates his Swiss counterpart
Politics 18:27
Prices on certain cars getting cheaper in Azerbaijan
Society 18:26
Int'l airport in Kazakhstan sees passenger traffic increase
Economy 18:17
Uzbek Airlines put up 18 aircraft for sale
Economy 18:10
Italy and EU end latest standoff on African asylum seekers
Europe 17:52
Removing four zeros from Iran currency won't affect economy
Finance 17:42
Uzbekistan, Belarus to create JV for production of drugs
Economy 17:23
President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting on country's socio-economic field (PHOTO)
Politics 17:21