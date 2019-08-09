Azerbaijani farmers to get subsidies worth over 85M manats

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijani farmers will be provided with subsidies worth more than 86 million manats for fuel and motor oil, cultivation of wheat, rice, as well as the cultivation of silk cocoons this year, Trend reports on Aug. 9.

A decision was made at a meeting of the commission under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, chaired by Deputy Minister Ilham Guliyev to provide agricultural producers with subsidies for sowing wheat and rice, lubricants used in the cultivation of crops.

So, 50 manats are planned to be allocated from the state budget per a hectare of crops for used fuel and lubricants, additional 40 manats - wheat and rice, five manats - to the producers of silk cocoon per each kilogram of raw materials supplied to the processing enterprises.

The documents submitted by the state agrarian development centers dealing with compensation of benefits applicable to the prices for fertilizers, pesticides and biohumus sold to producers by individuals and legal entities were also considered.

The commission allocated 62.128 million manats from the state budget to 278,419 producers from more than 30 districts (cities) for fuel and motor oil and expenses for sowing process.

The subsidies worth 1.088 million manats were also issued to 2,100 manufacturers of silk cocoons from nine districts (cities).

The corresponding documents were sent to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance, Kapital Bank OJSC and the corresponding state agrarian development centers.

In general, the commission issued subsidies worth 83.24 million manats to 383,665 producers from 59 districts (cities) to cultivate 1.214 million hectares of sown areas in 2019.

The subsidies worth 3.122 million manats were issued to 5,543 manufacturers of silk cocoons from 36 districts (cities) for 624.43 kilograms of raw materials.

The commission decided to pay 44.58 million manats from the state budget in the form of subsidies on benefits applicable to the prices for fertilizers, pesticides and biohumus sold to producers by individuals and legal entities.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 9)

