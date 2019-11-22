Global Terrorism Index: Uzbekistan one of safest countries in the world

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

The Global Terrorism Index 2019, compiled by analysts at the British Institute for Economics and Peace, has improved Uzbekistan’s level by three positions, compared to last year, Trend reports citing the institute.

Uzbekistan remains one of the safest countries in the world.

The rating includes 160 countries of the world, arranged according to the level of danger of terrorism there. This year, Uzbekistan is 135th. Experts estimate the level of terrorist threat in the country at 0.019 points. Last year, Uzbekistan was 132nd.

Turkmenistan and Belarus, which share 138th place together with a number of other states, are recognized as even safer from the countries of the former Soviet Union.

Estonia and Moldova are 123rd line, Latvia 117th, Lithuania is 107th, Azerbaijan - 103rd, Armenia - 94th, Georgia - 90th, Kyrgyzstan - 87th, Kazakhstan - 85th, Tajikistan - 50th.

Russia is 37th - the level of terrorist threat is estimated at 4.9 points. However, this year the country improved its rating by three positions.

Cuba, Eritrea, Namibia, North Korea, Mongolia, Singapore, Portugal, Romania and others are also included in the list of countries free from terrorism. Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Syria, Pakistan, Somalia are recognized as the most unsafe.

